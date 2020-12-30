Hilton Head kicks off ‘Grinding of the Greens’ tree recycling program

HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) – The Town of Hilton Head Island kicks off their natural Christmas tree recycle program.

The Grinding of the Greens program is accepting natural Christmas trees now through January 15th at two locations:

Coligny Beach (Big Parking Lot) Paved area on the South Forest Beach Side.

Old Gullah Flea Market Site (Designated area of Highway 278 and Chamberlain Drive). Please use the designated area for Christmas trees only.

All decorations must be removed from Christmas trees before being dropped off.

Jones Brothers Tree Service will provide the grinding service.

Free mulch from the trees will be available for pick up at the two designated sites with the first grinding to occur after January 4th.

Mulch will be available until January 30th or until it is gone.