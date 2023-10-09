HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A golf-and-gala event to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is happening next month on Hilton Head Island.

It’s called Flex Fore St. Jude, hosted by Flexecution, Inc., and it’s taking place on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. It’s the first event of its kind in South Carolina that benefits St. Jude.

The gala will be held Friday evening at the Marriott Hilton Head Resort and Spa and the golf scramble will take place the next day at the Country Club of Hilton Head.

The funds raised at this event will help support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

You can reserve your spot for one event or both by clicking here.