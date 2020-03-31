Hilton Head florist giving away fresh bouquets and ‘free smiles’

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – One local florist is hoping to brighten up someone’s day with free bouquets as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Flowers by Sue, located at 72 Arrow Road on Hilton Head Island, is giving away “fresh flowers” and “free smiles” for you and your neighbor.

You might run into their adorable dog named Charlie, too.

“We, of course, are taking all of the extra precautions with cleaning the shop however the cart is outside so they don’t have to come in if they prefer not too,” the florist stated.

The florist is also offering up a small bouquet with each delivery for “as long as they can.”

Flowers by Sue is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers are encouraged to call ahead, as the shop has been closing early to save on expenses amid the pandemic. Just call 843-842-8778 before your visit.