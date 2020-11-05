Hilton Head continues new lantern tradition with Parade-in-Place event

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Island lit up the night last year with a new tradition, and while it will look a little different this year, neighbors can still shine brightly at the Town’s lantern parade.

Parade-in-Place will take place for the next three nights, through Saturday, Nov. 7. Town officials ask residents to stay home and show off their most creative lighting ideas.

Organizers have even created a map of the neighborhoods and homes taking part. To add yours, simply fill out the parade’s online form.

“We’d love all of our neighbors to enjoy our community in volumes of light,” said Jenn McEwen, Director of Cultural Affairs Jenn McEwen for Hilton Head Island. “Our webpage has a map locator so people will know where they can see lanterns in their neighborhoods. We are so excited to see all the creativity on display, especially during this time. We hope it brings smiles to everyone’s faces.”

Until 7 p.m. Thursday, Hilton Head Island Middle School students will exhibit lanterns outside the middle school (55 Wilborn Road) for the public to drive by and see.

Students will also be collection donations for the holiday season:

Rice, pasta or potato side dishes

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

Chef Boyardee products (or similar)

Pasta

Pasta sauce

Canned meat such as salmon, SPAM and chicken

Deodorant

Shampoo

Bar soap

Toothpaste

In addition to the neighborhood and middle school displays, residents and visitors can drive by other locations between 7 and 8 p.m. to see lantern parade creator Chantelle Rytter and her Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons display large glowing puppets ranging from five to 14-feet large: