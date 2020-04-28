Help4Hope donates over 300 meal vouchers to Lowcountry families

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Hargray Communications sponsored a third meal voucher giveaway on Hilton Head Island Tuesday for Help4Hope.

Help4Hope gave away 333 meal vouchers for families of four to 55 Hilton Head Island and Bluffton Restaurants.

Participating restaurants donated the meal vouchers and will be reimbursed by the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry when a family uses a voucher at their restaurant.

The goal of the voucher giveaways is to stimulate the local economy.

In the last month, Help4Hope has given away almost 2,000 meal vouchers. If you would like to donate to the Help4Hope fund or if you are a restaurant owner and would like to sign up, click here.