Help send Deep’s first slam team to international competition!

Young artists are trying to raise $5,000 to offset costs to Las Vegas

A group of Savannah’s most creative teens will hit the road and head west for an international poetry competition.

It’s called Brave New Voices, a festival powered by Youth Speaks.

Young artists from Deep Center will compete against other slam teams from around the world.

Auset “Settie” Lee is one of the young artists from the slam team who’s headed to Las Vegas for the competition.

She joins us with more.

“The Pote Poet’s Fundraising Event”

Sunday, July 14th

The Grey

109 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd

Doors Open: 12:00 PM

Performance Begins: 12:30 PM

Free and open to the public

Donations will benefit Vegas travel

OTHER WAYS TO DONATE

deepcenter.org/get-slam-to-las-vegas/

Venmo: @Deep-Center

Mail a check: PO Box 5582, Savannah, GA 31414

Drop by the office: Bull St. Library, 2nd floor, 2002 Bull St.