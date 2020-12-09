Help ‘Rescue Christmas’: Salvation Army behind on Red Kettle Campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Salvation Army of Savannah needs your help as its annual Red Kettle Campaign continues.

Organizers say they’re behind on their $300,000 fundraising goal to “Rescue Christmas” at a time when requests for services are at an all-time high due to COVID-19.

According to The Salvation Army, around $21,000 has been raised so far thanks to the red kettles around town. Virtual donations have amounted to $7,000.

There are 26 kettles throughout Savannah this year, now through Christmas Eve, but with a decline in in-person shopping, the kettles are getting fewer donations.

The Salvation Army encourages donors to take advantage of online donations, which can be made here. Supporters can set up their own virtual Red Kettle Campaign and invite family, friends or coworkers to join in giving.

Donations can also be made by texting RedKettleSAV to 76278.

“Every dollar goes straight back to the Savannah community,” said The Salvation Army of Savannah’s Major Paul Egan. “Our donor’s generosity helps rescue Christmas for the most vulnerable and has provided us with the opportunity to double the amount we raise.”

Meanwhile, an anonymous donor has offered to match every dollar given to the red kettles through their attorney Paul Meyer of Meyer & Sawyers, LLP.

“People in our community need our help and support, and The Salvation Army can help them,” Meyer said. “I urge individuals, businesses, and organizations to support this year’s campaign which is the most important to date and can have lasting impacts on local families.”