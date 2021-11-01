Hello Neighbor hosts community Halloween event in South Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hello Neighbor, a grassroots community movement has held events like this every weekend throughout the month, to promote a sense of togetherness in Savannah.

Not just here at Treble Park in Windsor Forest, but throughout the city.

“Even before social media is this change in our organization and you know, neighbors are kind of fending for themselves. We don’t see the same connection to our neighbors, a lot of people may not even know who their neighbor is next door and so this is problematic in our society. We really need to have that connection,” said Lisa Rundstrom, Executive Director of Hello Neighbor.

By partnering with neighborhood associations, other local vendors, nonprofits and even local first response groups, they want to help educate people about what opportunities and resources are at their disposal.

“We wanna talk about equity issues, we wanna talk about opportunities that we have here in the district and in the city, and then we wanna bring home the accessibility issue here. We have a lot of folks that are elderly, that are young folks, we have handicapped folks, we have folks with abilities and disabilities here in the southside and we want to make this as welcoming to everybody as we can,” said Kurtis Purtee, District 6 Alderman.

Even though Savannah PD recommended kids to trick or treat on Saturday this year, Alderman Purtee has some suggestions for those still looking to take advantage of the holiday on Sunday.

“Just the basic thing is to keep kids safe you know. If you see a porch light on, normally that means people are gonna, they’re welcoming trick or treaters. We wanna make sure that adults are with the younger kids, we wanna make sure that kids go in groups. Be careful as they’re crossing the streetways, just practice those basic safety rules,” explained Purtee.

If you’d like to learn more about Hello Neighbor or register to get involved, you can click here.