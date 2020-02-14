‘Heart and Sole’ walk helps Savannah teens stay healthy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) -Friday teens and their mentors got together for the “Heart and Sole” walk.

The event which is part of the Top Ladies of Distinction Conference is an effort to raise awareness about heart health and mental illness.

Conference speakers also hosted workshops about human trafficking and discussed record high suicide rates and rising social pressures.

Adrienne Boner, director for Top Ladies Of Distinction National Area Iv, says the event helps connect and communicate with teens.

“Sometimes they just want somebody to talk to, outside if they feel like they can’t come to their parents, you want to have somebody else that you can talk to,” explained Boner.

“There’s always somewhere out there for you to be helped, and someone out there that wants to hold your hand through the struggles of life,” said Joseph Thomas III, president of the group Top Teens Of America Area IV.

Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. is a professional, humanitarian, non- profit (501 C-3) organization with a membership of over 3,000 dedicated members who focus their talents, skills, and resources to serve through our five programmatic thrusts: Top Teens of America, Status of Women, Senior Citizens, Community Beautification and Community Partnerships.

