BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — 60% in Beaufort County and 75% in Jasper County—that’s the percentage of families not earning a living wage and not able to put a healthy breakfast on the table.

That’s where the annual Healthy Over Hungry cereal drive comes in.

The annual donation event starts Monday.

You can drop off a new box of cereal at Coastal Carolina Hospital, Hilton Head Hospital, Tidewatch Emergency Campus or the Bluffton Medical Campus all next week.

The goal is to give kids and adults a healthy start to their day.

Last year almost 1000 boxes were given to needy families in the area.