HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Hardeeville Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will recognize Earth Day in a litter sweep April 22.

Volunteers are encouraged to join the cleanup effort from 9 a.m. to noon. The cleanup will begin at 205 Main Street and once the cleanup is completed, lunch will be provided at City Hall.

Those interested in volunteering can call the Hardeeville Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department 843-784-2231 or email bthomas@hardeevillesc.gov.