Hardeeville firefighters using their own backs to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HARDEEVILLE, S. C. (WSAV) – They are usually dressed in fireproof gear, but this month Hardeeville firefighters are changing their colors from red to pink.

The Hardeeville Fire Department is wearing specially designed t-shirts in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They will also continue a yearly tradition of selling specially designed pink shirts to the public.

All proceeds go directly to the Susan G Komen Foundation.

“Everybody knows someone who has been stricken with the disease,” says Eliott Dibiase, Assistant Chief, Hardeeville Fire. “We just want to bring awareness to it and help find a cure.”

The t-shirts will be on sale all month for $20. You can buy one at the main fire station on Martin Street.