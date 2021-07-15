Happening Today: A Mental State discussion, ‘Coming Out of The Pandemic’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A national labor rights organization plans to host a online event to discuss mental health after the pandemic.

The A. Philip Randolph Institute hosts “A Mental State Discussion, Coming Out of The Pandemic” Thursday with guest speakers from Savannah.

According to organizers, the discussion is important for understanding the impact of the pandemic on our mental health and understanding how to move forward.

The online event starts at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

To join the meeting, log in to Zoom at https://zoom.us/

Attendees should use the Meeting ID: 840 5491 4899

Passcode: 276912