HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Habitat for Humanity dedicated its newest home to a deserving family on Hilton Head Island on Thursday.

For the Diaz family, it was a ribbon cutting for more than a house, but a better future.

The Diaz family all put in the hours, along with ‘volunteers, to make this happen.

“This means the world to me. To be able to give my mom and my son a place to call home. Words cannot describe how grateful I am,” said Araceli Diaz, a new homeowner.

The home, named the Glen, was funded in the name of longtime Habitat CEO Patricia Wirth, who just retired after 22 years with the organization.