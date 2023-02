GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) – A Guyton church is working to make sure prom night is one to remember.

Living Faith Church is hosting a prom dress and shoe giveaway at no charge this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Living Faith is located at 3789 Noel C Conaway Road in Guyton.

Organizers say they’ll also provide hair and make-up tips and some alterations.