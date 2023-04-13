SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Students from Groves High School’s Beta Club raised $1,081.20 to donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation this week.

Each school year, students set goals and organize activities to benefit the school and the community. According to Chiquita Polite, one of three advisors for Groves High School Beta Club, the students not only met but exceeded expectations.

Last year, the Make-a-Wish Foundation was added to the list of organizations the group wanted to support. This year, students set out to raise more funds than the previous year’s impressive $865.40 goal.

“We bring hope to our local wish kids and their families, and we couldn’t do it without the generous support of our community. Our vision of granting the wish of every child in our area is only possible through the dedicated commitment of supporters like Groves High School. We are so grateful for our growing partnership over the last two years and the leadership of the Beta Club as they inspire the entire student body to be for wishes,” said Meghan Lowe, southeast development director for Make-A-Wish Georgia. For more information on how to support Make-A-Wish Georgia, please visit Georgia.wish.org or call (770) 916-9474.

The Beta Club is a national honors program with an emphasis on scholarship, leadership and service.