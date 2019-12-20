Group gives away 200 bicycles to Savannah kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two hundred children received a special gift for Christmas, thanks to one local group.

The League of Brawn, a development group for men, gave away 200 bicycles and helmets this week to some deserving kids.

“This giveaway is not just about being there for disadvantaged children who need extra support this Christmas, but also about setting an example that demonstrates our responsibility to our community,” said group member Justin West. “We truly believe that it takes a village and we want to be that village.”

The kids who received the bikes were nominated by community members and various local organizations. On Wednesday at First Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, the gifts were distributed to families — along with a surprise visit from Santa Claus.

The group was formed out of First Jerusalem Baptist Church and currently serves two cities: Savannah and Jackson, Mississippi

“League of Brawn was formed because we noticed an intrinsic need in the Savannah community for an organization that solely focused on men building men,” West said.