Greenbriar to host annual ‘Day of Giving’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In order to raise sufficient funding to maintain essential programs and to bring new programs to life, Greenbriar Children’s Center is creating an inaugural Annual Day of Giving.

Donors who give through the organizations website Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, will have their gift matched up to $100.00 per hour. Lucky donors will also receive a hand painted holiday ornament by local artist, Diane Ryan.

In addition, those who wish to stop by and visit in person will be treated to the annual outdoor “Christmas in July” event, also on July 16th from 4-6 p.m. This event is sponsored by The Women’s Auxiliary and The Laymen’s Auxiliary of the Berean Missionary Baptist Association. Greenbriar’s campus on 3709 Hopkins Street will be decorated for the holidays, and families are encouraged to decorate their cars in the Christmas spirit for a “drive by donation” to see the decorations, listen to Christmas music, have some treats and say hello!

“Some things that people take for granted such as paper products and bed linen, those are the kinds of things we have to replenish often. Each time we get a donation, that helps add to our bottom line. More funds can be used directly for the children that are served,” explains Greenbriar’s Executive Director, Gena Taylor.

Learn more at Greenbriar Children’s Center’s website HERE.