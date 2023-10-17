RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Now in its 24th year, the annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns this weekend at J.F. Gregory Park.

Hosted by the Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce, the festival is set for Friday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 22.

The event features a variety of seafood options, carnival rides, games and arts and crafts vendors.

It’s known as one of the largest (if not the largest) seafood festivals in the southeast.

“We are excited to host the 24th annual GOSF!” said Summer Beal, RHBC chamber president and CEO. “We hope the community will come out and support all of our local vendors, great food and enjoy the amazing entertainment we have lined up all weekend long.”

The weekend kicks off with Special Needs Day, a time set aside for Bryan County children with special needs to enjoy the festival before it’s open to the public. The hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Alcohol sales will be available from open to close on Friday and Saturday only.

Entertainment

Friday night, the 3rd Infantry Division Band takes the stage at 5:30 p.m. followed by Derrick Flowers at 7:30 p.m. and Will Moseley at 9 p.m. Gates close at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, the festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Live music spans from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Will Moseley will take the stage at 3:30 p.m., followed by Catie Offerman, Colby Acuff, Travis Denning and headliner Gary Allan at 9 p.m.

Sunday, gates are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the stage will feature local dance, cheer and musical ensembles.

To view the full schedule and ticket options, visit goseafoodfestival.com.