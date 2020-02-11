Grant helps Hopeful Horizons create Colleton County satellite office

They step up to help victims of domestic violence and abuse every day.

Now one Lowcountry agency is getting help themselves in the form of a big donation.

The Coastal Community Foundation has given Hopeful Horizons a $750,000 grant over the next five years.

The grant will give the domestic violence, child and sexual abuse agency to create a full-time office in Colleton County.

“Our vision is a community without abuse,” explains Kristen Dubrowski, CEO, Hopeful Horizons. “But to reach that vision it takes a whole community working together. That funding is going to help us with the finding and renting the space, general operating for that office in Walterboro as well as providing some staffing for that office.”

The “Catalyst Grant” program supports nonprofits’ large-scale projects that address community-wide issues through collaborative, equitable and innovative approaches.

“This gives them an extra capacity with boots on the ground provides the kind of behavioral therapy treatment that is really necessary to a rural county that frankly needs our support,” said Darrin Goss, Sr, President of the CEO Coastal Community Foundation.

The grant will allow hopeful horizons to create a full satellite office in Colleton County, which as of two years ago had the highest rate of child abuse and neglect cases and the third highest sexual assault rate in the state.

Hopeful Horizons does have an advocate who travels and works in the area now, but only part-time.

It is an hour’s drive for victims to the main office in Beaufort now. The hope is having a physical space in that county, an office with advocates and services in their area will make it easier for victims to come forward and get help.

“One of the challenges with domestic violence, sexual assault is the secrecy and the shame that’s involved with it. By having a physical presence there we can remove the stigma that’s associated with that because survivors should never have to feel that way. It’s not their fault,” said Dubrowski.

“If we are in the community and seen as part of the community then we are seen as going to your neighbor you are going to a friend for help. You aren’t going to some agency out of Beaufort County that is coming over there only there a couple of times a week to provide services.”

“The perspective of being invested in that community, being part of that community, really getting to know that community and their needs. So we are there for the long haul.”

The belief is that the office will also allow victims from Hampton County and Allendale a better location and easier way to get help.

Hopeful Horizons already has satellite offices in Bluffton and Okatie.

The grant will help pay for a building and staff, but more will be needed to keep services going in all area Hopeful Horizons serves.

The agency hopes to open the office by late Summer.

if you would like to learn more or make a donation:

https://www.hopefulhorizons.org/

Hopeful Horizons 24 Hour Crisis Hotline: 1-800-868-2632

The Catalyst Grant is one of four categories of The Beaufort Fund, the Foundation’s annual grants program that supports nonprofits serving the Southern Lowcountry region. In 2019, 75 nonprofits were awarded a total of $826,567 through the Beaufort Fund. Since it was established in 1998, the Beaufort Fund has awarded more than $10 million in this region.

The Foundation’s work moving forward in the Southern Lowcountry will be enhanced through advocacy efforts seeking reforms in areas such as education, housing and the economy. The foundation’s first-ever Policy Agenda lays out the eight policy areas the Foundation will prioritize in its advocacy work in 2020.

“Our strategies to advance the long-term success of our communities in coastal South Carolina have always included grantmaking to support regional nonprofits, incubating grassroots causes and facilitating solutions to community-wide problems. Today, we’re adding advocacy to that toolbox,” said Darrin Goss, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation.