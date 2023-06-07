HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – On March 16, 2022, Grady Lambert set off on a long-distance run from Cannon Beach, Oregon, to Hilton Head Island to raise money for frontline hospital workers.

He made it more than 2,300 miles to Amarillo, Texas, when it tragically came to an end when he was hit by a car.

His parents are making sure Lambert’s memory lives on forever. They’re honoring his wishes by finishing his trek, stopping state by state and spreading his ashes all the way to Hilton Head this weekend.

“If Grady knew before the run that he could possibly have a greater impact this way, would he have chosen it? Its something we have been pondering. And has he had a bigger impact by giving his life to his cause,” said his parents Julie and Mark Lambert.

The journey ends Saturday morning with a special 5K run/1 mile fun run on Coligny Beach. The proceeds raise money for his foundation.

Visit here for more information on how you can get involved.