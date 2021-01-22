Gould Elementary hosts drive-thru school supplies giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gould Elementary School hosted a drive-thru “Repack the Bookbag Day” Thursday afternoon for families in need.

Cars lined up as teachers and volunteers handed out backpacks full of school supplies. Face masks and hygiene bags were also handed out at the event.

The giveaway was made possible through a partnership with Peach State Health Plan. The agency has teamed up with several other schools around Georgia for similar drive-thru events.

Gould Elementary employees say the goal was to help students and their families continue to navigate through the pandemic.

”There are so many things the kids need at home to work online, virtually with their teachers,” said Principal Jim Roszkowiak.

He added that local organizations helped provide supplies for the giveaway as well.