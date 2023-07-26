SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gospel on the Greens, a local concert and back-to-school supply drive, returns this Sunday.

In partnership with Nancy’s Heart and Jayda, First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church is holding the event at 5 p.m. at Forsyth Park.

It promises to be a day of fellowship and music, with a special performance by gospel recording artist Koryn Hawthorne.

Gospel on the Greens will give away 1,000 book bags with essential school supplies.

If you’re hungry, food trucks will be on site. Plus, families can look forward to the Kid Zones, where children can enjoy face painting, games and more.

The event is free and open to the public.