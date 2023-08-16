SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant is celebrating jazz legend Teddy Adams with a three-day Birthday Bash.

Adams has been a pillar of the community for 50 years and is credited, in part, for the resurgence of jazz in Savannah.

The event kicks off this Friday and runs through Sunday from 8 to 11 p.m. each day.

Performances on the first two nights will feature the Teddy Adams Sextet featuring Gina Rene and Howard Nicholson. On Sunday, the celebration continues with guest performers Huxie Scott and Kebbi Williams.

For reservations, call ahead at 912-236-2226 or 912-236-7326.