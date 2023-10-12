SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Explore the work of over 50 local artists at the Gordonston Art Fair this Saturday.

It’s slated for Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Juliette Gordon Low Park (10 Edgewood Rd.), which is typically closed to the public.

Taglined “Locals for Locals,” the event aims to bring together the community to celebrate art and fellowship.

Featured at the event will be locally renowned folk artist Panhandle Slim, Gordonston resident Pete Christman and Shuman Elementary School third-graders.

In addition to the art sale, a gently used book sale and plant sale will be held, with all proceeds going towards the restoration of the historic cottage on the grounds.

The fair will also feature live music, food trucks and free crafts for children.

Also partnering with the event: Savannah Tree Foundation, Chatham County Resource Conservation and Recycling Education Center and Ogeechee Riverkeeper.

Admission is free. For more information, visit gordonstonartfair.com.