SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The annual Go Red for Women luncheon was held Wednesday at the Savannah Country Club.

It’s all in an effort to raise awareness for women’s heart health.

Research shows that cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. That’s why the American Heart Association brings people together to encourage women to take control of their heart health.

Several members of the WSAV team were decked out in red for the cause.

The Bridge’s Patty Turner and News 3’s Ben Senger were the event’s emcees. Senger and Tina Tyus-Shaw also had the chance to model in the fashion show.