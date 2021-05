SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The American Heart Association Southern Coast is pivoting in 2021 and has replaced the annual Go Red for Women Luncheon with a digital auction. Proceeds help improve the lives of women by raising awareness about heart disease and stroke.

WSAV’s Ben Senger talked with Ansley Howze, director of development for the AHA, about the exciting items up for grabs.

Click here to register for the auction.