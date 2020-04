BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia hosted a drive thru emergency food distribution Wednesday in Brunswick.

The first come, first serve event took place at 134 Indigo Drive.

Glynn County residents received a variety of non-perishable goods, dairy and protein.

If you would like to help, donations can be made online at helpendhunger.org.

Officials say contributions will help Second Harvest to acquire food and supplies.