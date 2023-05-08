SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Girls on the Run(GOTR) of Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry is gearing up for its 6th annual Pacesetters Concert. The concert will be held at 45 Bistro on June 4 at 5:00 p.m.

The benefit concert will feature several local, female musicians. The unique performance is set to take listeners on a musical journey across genres and ages.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive, ten-week youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the program, girls prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event. This year, 850 girls took part in the program locally.

“It is such an honor to see the community come together to help ensure every girl in our area has access to this important program,” says GOTR Board President and Pacesetters Musician, Kristin King.

Tickets to the concert are open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit the local Girls on the Run council. The cost of tickets is $150 and includes food and drinks for the evening. To reserve your seat, click here.