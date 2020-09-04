Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia gives back during pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia are finding new ways to give back to the community during the pandemic.

The Girl Scouts have donated cookies to health care workers and first responders in the Coastal Empire. They also began their mask-making initiative to help their friends, neighbors, and front-line workers.

“Some of the girls wanted to make masks, they chose to do that as a service project, so we’ve encouraged that,” Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia Chief Advancement Officer LaDon Shaw said.

Though some girls may be too young to cast a ballot, they began their “Promote the Vote” initiative to help others register and to engage troops in the democratic process.

“Everybody needs to get out and vote. It doesn’t matter which side of the fence you’re on, we want to make sure your voice counts,” Shaw said. “And we want to make sure that the girls understand that they have a responsibility as far as the community goes.”

For the first time in over two decades, the Girl Scouts are changing their look with new uniform designs. Shaw says the designs were created to reflect a new era for the organization.

“We felt like it was time for an update for them,” Shaw said. “We wanted to be more on-trend with what’s in the market right now. Their new vests will still be khaki-colored, but it will have pinnings around the waist and it will have some extra detailing that the girls are enjoying.”

The uniforms will be for girls grades 6 through 12 to wear whether they’re going to school, selling cookies or working on service projects.

“It’ll be things that they can wear out in public, still be recognized as girl scouts, but maybe not feel like they’re a daisy. We’re excited about sharing that and making sure girls are comfortable in their uniforms going forward,” Shaw said.

The Girl Scouts were formed in Savannah more than 100 years ago.