Girl Scouts hold annual cookie rally

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia held their annual Cookie Rally to get the community excited about the upcoming cookie sales program.

The rally helps prepare Girl Scouts and their families by teaching them how to engage their community and work together.

“We’re building the future leaders of tomorrow. So that’s important for every community. We feel that we need more female CEOs, we need more female politicians, we need more female…all leadership! Right? So we’re very excited about that,” CEO of Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia Sue Else said.

The cookie program helped girls learn essential leadership skills like money management, people skills, and business ethics.

The program teaches young girls how to become entrepreneurs. In fact, the girl scout cookie program is the largest girl-led entrepreneur organization in the world.

Else says since the girl scouts organization was founded in Savannah in March of 1912, it has grown to 2 million members with more than 50 million Girl Scout alums.

“It’s so significant here in Savannah because it all started here,” Else said. “And you know for our girls to feel that they’re in the presence of Juliette Gordon Low and can walk in the footsteps of our founder, it’s just so amazing.”

Many of the girl scouts said they were excited to learn while having fun at the same time.

“Play some games, do crafts, and learn!” Adrienne Roark, a Girl Scout Junior said.