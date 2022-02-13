Girl Scout cookie season begins: Here’s how to buy them in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The best time of year is finally here — Girl Scout cookie season. Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia(GSHG) are now selling the acclaimed cookies across the Coastal Empire from Feb. 11 to Mar. 6.

This season, Girl Scouts are continuing to sell cookies in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways in order to stay safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our girls are ready to tackle any challenges that come their way with the skills they learn in the Girl

Scout Cookie Program,” says Sue Else, CEO of Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia. “They have the

chance to nurture an entrepreneurial spirit by learning financial skills, increasing their confidence, and

setting goals for themselves.”

GSHG offers the following ways to purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season:

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local, state, and CDC safety protocols, including via the Digital Cookie online platform.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618*, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths if they are available in your area.

Beginning February 18, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to local causes.

Girl Scouts are now selling the new brownie-inspired cookie, Adventurefuls, along with the whole portfolio of iconic Girl Scout cookies like Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs.