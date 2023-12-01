SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you haven’t done so already, it’s just about time to start writing letters to Santa so he can take a look at your wish list.

A local chapter of a national organization is also helping to make wishes come true. Right now, the Thompson Savannah is hosting a contest for a cause. It’s the first-ever “Gingerbread Houses of Hope” and it benefits Make-A-Wish Georgia.

You’ll see some familiar structures like the Berrian House downtown, the Tomochichi Courthouse, Drayton Towers, the Davenport House with its famous courtyard, and even the Enmarket Arena.

Many know that Make-A-Wish Georgia grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. However, not everyone knows that right now in Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham counties, over 30 children are waiting for their wishes.

Southeast Director Meghan Lowe says the program offers four different wish types. Kids can choose to go somewhere, be something, have something, or meet someone.

“Where do you want to go? Who do you want to meet? What do you want to be? Do you want to be a fireman? Do you want to be a police officer? Do you want to go to Disney World? Do you want to go to New York City? So that’s what we do, we go to the children and ask what their most heartfelt wish is, and we as a team have the opportunity to grant it,” she explained.

We, as a community, have the opportunity to help them grant it, because Gingerbread Houses of Hope is not just a display, it’s a competition between teams of architects, engineers, and contractors… and you get to be the judge.

Olivia Williams of Thompson Savannah told us how it works, “Each gingerbread house will have a QR code attached to it. You scan the QR code for your favorite house, you can vote as many times as you like, it’s dollar a vote and 100% of the proceeds go to Make-A-Wish Georgia” There are four categories to vote on: Best Design, Best Engineered, Best Constructed, and Best Collaboration.

The houses will be on display at Thompson Savannah until New Year’s Day. You can check out the houses in person or see them and vote for your favorite here!