Ghost Coast Distillery, Creature Comforts Brewing Co. to hold benefit concert for local service industry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ghost Coast Distillery and Creature Comforts Brewing Company are partnering to present a safe, free concert to give back to the Savannah community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Raising Spirits” benefit concert is set for Saturday, Nov. 7 from 5 to 9 p.m. Attendees will enjoy music from Charleston-based Little Stranger and Of Good Nature in a socially-distanced crowd at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum. Attendance is limited, and face coverings are required upon entry.

The concert is free, but there is a suggested donation of $5 per person that will go to Giving Kitchen to help local service industry members. Giving Kitchen has provided over $544,000 in financial assistance to 345 food service workers in need across Georgia since the pandemic began.

Chris Sywassink, Co-owner of Ghost Coast Distillery, says he and his team are excited to give back.

“We, like everyone in the food and beverage industry in this area, have had our lives turned upside down in 2020,” Sywassink said. “We were looking for a way to give back, and partnering with

Creature Comforts and Giving Kitchen in an event that raised spirits and raised funds seemed like the perfect idea.”

Guests can sip on spirits from Ghost Coast and craft brews from Athens’ Creature Comforts, including some new releases. Chazito’s food truck will also be on-site serving up Latin favorites.

More information about Creature Comforts Brewing Co., and Ghost Coast Distillery can be found at

creaturecomfortsbeer.com and ghostcoastdistillery.com.

