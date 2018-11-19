Get ready to run! 10th Annual United Way Turkey Trot

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cheesin' after the Turkey Trot (photo: United Way of the Coastal Empire)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - United Way’s annual Turkey Trot returns to Daffin Park on Thanksgiving morning.

Over 1,200 runners (and walkers) are expected to join in on the fun, festive event. It’s a chance to give back to the United Way of the Coastal Empire -- and get ready for your big Thanksgiving meal.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. at Daffin Park, loops through Ardsley Park and ends back up at Daffin.

A Kids K for children ages 10 and under begins at 8:00 a.m. and a Diaper Dash for those ages 2 and under starts at 8:15 a.m. Both of these events are free.

Tickets for the 4-mile run/walk cost $35 or $40 on race day. Visit here to sign up.

All participants are invited to the post-race awards ceremony for food and beverage.

The United Way of the Coastal Empire partners with local programs and non-profits to improve education, income and health in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties.