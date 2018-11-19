Community

Get ready to run! 10th Annual United Way Turkey Trot

Posted: Nov 19, 2018

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - United Way’s annual Turkey Trot returns to Daffin Park on Thanksgiving morning.

Over 1,200 runners (and walkers) are expected to join in on the fun, festive event. It’s a chance to give back to the United Way of the Coastal Empire -- and get ready for your big Thanksgiving meal.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. at Daffin Park, loops through Ardsley Park and ends back up at Daffin.

A Kids K for children ages 10 and under begins at 8:00 a.m. and a Diaper Dash for those ages 2 and under starts at 8:15 a.m. Both of these events are free.

Tickets for the 4-mile run/walk cost $35 or $40 on race day. Visit here to sign up.

All participants are invited to the post-race awards ceremony for food and beverage.

The United Way of the Coastal Empire partners with local programs and non-profits to improve education, income and health in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties.

