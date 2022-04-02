THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) – The Greater Savannah Egg Hunt is set for Saturday, April 16, in Thunderbolt.

WSAV is joining Vernon Donovan State Farm Insurance, The Savannah Veterans Council, American Legion Post 184 and JK Production for the family fun event at 2702 Mechanics Ave.

The hunt kicks off at 11 a.m. along with vendors, games, photos with the Easter Bunny and food trucks — Savannah Square Pops, too.

Egg hunts will be split up into three age groups.

You can RSVP to the event on Facebook at this link.