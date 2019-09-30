Get ready for Halloween with these fun-filled fall events

happy family mother father and children in costumes and makeup on a celebration of Halloween

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Halloween is just 31 days away, and to celebrate there are a ton of events happening around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

These events include pumpkin painting, costume contests, bounce houses, candy and so much more!

Check out the full list of events below.

Happening all month long

Candy Donations

The city of Tybee Island is currently accepting candy donations for the Trick or Treating event on Lewis Ave.

Candy drop off locations are Tybee Island Police (78 Van Horn, Tybee Island GA) and Tybee Island City Hall (403 Butler Avenue, Tybee Island GA)

To contact Tybee Island Police call 912-786-5600

To contact Tybee Island City Hall call 912-786-4573

October 17

Annual Pumpkin Painting

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in Daffin Park (1301 E. Victory Drive, Savannah GA)

Savannah Police Department is celebrating its 3rd Annual Pumpkin Painting with Police event.

You don’t want to miss all the free, family fun this event has to offer.

Magic show, games, bounce houses and more.

For more information click here.

October 18 – 19

Halloween Hike

5 – 8 p.m. (the last hike leaves at 8 p.m.)

Oatland Island Wildlife Center ( 711 Sandtown Road, Savannah GA 31410)

Admission: Adults ($5) Kids ($10) Cash only.

Walk with your little trick or treater through the friendly forest to meet and gather goodies from cheerful animal characters. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Halloween themed activities, crafts, face painting, concessions and so much more.

Costumes are encouraged and don’t forget to bring your own treat bag.

For more information call 912-395-1500.

October 26

Wag-O-Ween

12 – 5 p.m.

602 Abercorn Street, Savannah GA 31401

Join us for the 14 Annual Wag-O-Ween Trick or Treating fundraising event with fun for the whole family, especially for the furry members. Follow the map to over 100 businesses that will be giving out dog treats

On day of event pick up a map, wristband and goodie bag for $5 per adult at the Abercorn location.

The costume contest and raffle will be held at the Abercorn location as well.

All proceeds go to local pet rescue agencies.

For more information call 912-234-3336 or 912-503-3336.

October 31

First Annual Trick or Treat Event

4 – 6 p.m.

12 Executive Circle, Savannah GA 31406

Adventure Learning Center is hosting a safe trick or treating alternative for families in the Savannah and surrounding areas.

Come join them for a Halloween afternoon filled with treats, no tricks.

Put on your best costume.

They are asking for volunteers to decorate themed tables and pass out candy.

If you are interested in volunteering you can find more information here.

Annual Hardeeville Trunk or Treat

5:30 p.m. behind City Hall (205 Main Street, Hardeeville, SC 29927)

For free family fun, costume contest and best-decorated trunk join them for a Spooktacular night.

For more information click here or call 843-784-2231.

November 9

Annual Scarecrow Fun Run & 5K Run/Walk

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1850 E Montgomery Crossroads, Savannah GA 31406.

Coastal Empire Montessori Charter School hosts 1st Annual Scarecrow Fun Run & 5K Run/Walk.

Fun Run is Free (6 years old and younger, only 50 spots)

5K Run/Walk is $25 for registration (open to all ages, only 250 spots)

For the Fun Run, parents may purchase a T-shirt and/or medal to award participants as they cross the finish line.

For more information click here or call 912-395-4075

Want to submit your free event? Email us here and we’ll add it.