Georgia Southern donates aquaponics produce to America’s Second Harvest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern’s Sustainable Aquaponics Research Center (SARC) recently donated produce to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

The produce was grown at the aquaponics farm on the Armstrong campus.

“We are donating produce that would otherwise be in excess or go bad before being consumed,” said SARC curator, Brigette Brinton, “We had a lot of lettuce ready to plant just after spring break that would normally have gone to the Southern Cafe, but they don’t need it, and the heat is causing it to bolt and wilt quickly. So far, we’ve donated lettuce and kale, and soon it will be lettuce and chard.”

Brinton, two student workers and a SARC senior scientist have been working at the aquaponics farm during the period of social distancing to make sure the produce growing in the greenhouse remains usable.

In addition to donating produce to Second Harvest, the research center partners with the Nine Line Foundation to help show homeless veterans how to grow their own food.

SARC also partners with Savannah State University to help integrate aquaponics into K-12 curriculum.