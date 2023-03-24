SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Power is assisting renters who need help with paying their utilities through a program with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs(DCA).

The Georgia Power Energy Assistance Team will be having a series of events in the Coastal Empire to help people apply for utility assistance.

The events will be held at these locations on the following dates :

March 24

The Pennsylvania Ave Resource Center (PARC)- 425 Pennsylvania Ave Savannah, GA from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Effingham County Administrative Complex Conference Room – 804 S Laurel St Springfield, GA from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

March 25

Social Apostolate – 502 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

To qualify for utility assistance you must:

Be a Georgia Power customer residing in one of the 294 specified zip codes

Rent your home (funding is available for utility assistance only)

Have a balance billed on your Georgia Power account

In order to apply, you will need to have an income documentation waiver (provided by DCA), a copy of your lease agreement, a Georgia Power bill statement, proof of your identity, and a hardship form (provided by DCA). Photos or downloads of the documents are accepted as well.

Applications must be submitted by March 31.

Can’t make it to any of the scheduled events? Applying in person is not required. Email gpceacares@southernco.com or call 833-472-3200 for help with your application.