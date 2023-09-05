SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) made a big announcement today stating that the company will be pledging $6 million toward a major, multi-year workforce housing initiative.

Tina Tyus-Shaw sits down with City Manager Jay Melder to discuss its impact on our community.

According to officials, The Port of Savannah Area Workforce Housing Initiative is designed to improve the quality of life for individuals living near port communities by preparing, constructing, and purchasing affordable workforce housing. The initiative will benefit low and moderate-income homeowners, first-time home buyers and renters.

Neighborhoods that will be a main focus for housing improvements include those north of Ogeechee Rd. and west of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.:

Brickyard

Carver Village

Cloverdale

Cuyler-Brownsville

Hudson Hill

Ogeecheeton

Tremont Park

West Savannah

Woodville

The initiative will prioritize home repairs for existing neighborhood residents and homeowners as well. In addition, support for eligible applicants with down payment assistance for first time home purchases in the Savannah area, including Garden City, Port Wentworth, and the City of Savannah will also be available.

GPA intends to make this investment in annual installments of $750,000 each year for at-least 8 years, totaling $6 million.