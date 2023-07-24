SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus Conference was held in Savannah this weekend.

It is a gathering of lawmakers, as well as national and international leaders.

They covered a variety of topics including healthcare for all – and the needs of Black farmers.

But the group also took time out to honor women who are improving the lives of people in their communities.

Our own Tina Tyus-Shaw was among the recipients of the Justice for All Award.

“Tina Tyus has been one of those persons that have educated us through mammograms, through working with young people, working with uh organizations all over our community but more importantly her stance in media, she’s a fair journalist,” said Rep. Carl Gilliard.

Tina was selected for her efforts on behalf of the community, women’s health and her journalistic integrity.

Representative Carl Gilliard served as the chair of the LBC this year.

He says the award is a salute to women who are impactful in Georgia.