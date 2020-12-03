Georgia donors break Giving Tuesday record

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving, known as Giving Tuesday, is dedicated to charitable donations for nonprofits supporting communities nationwide as well as 150 countries.

The Georgia Center for Nonprofits (GCN) joined thousands of community members to lead the state’s largest charitable movement, GAgives.

Georgia citizens gave like never before, with more than 17,000 people contributing $3 million to the state’s nonprofit organizations.

“And that’s really what Georgia Gives Day is,” President and CEO of the Georgia Center for Nonprofits Karen Beavor said. “It’s a thunderclap of giving where we can see the magnitude of that.”

For nine years in a row, GAgives has set new state records on Giving Tuesday since its launch in 2012.

“We, as GAgives, don’t decide where the money goes,” Beavor said. “You as a donor decide. And 100 percent of those proceeds go to that organization.”

Nonprofits make up Georgia’s fifth-largest industry, employing nearly 300,000 people. Each year, their campaign adds new resources to help animal rescues, food banks, education and sustainability programs, and more— adding up to over 1,000 foundations.

“There are other organizations across the state that are doing senior food programs or programs for mental health, or they’re preserving historic properties,” she said. “Those issues don’t stop during COVID. You still have to fix leaks in the roof and keep heaters on.”

Beavor says this year, Georgia nonprofits are in a greater need of funding than ever before to serve the needs of their communities.

“It’s never too late to give. It is never too late,” she said. “Nonprofits have been impacted so incredibly during this time of COVID. They lack the resources for the enormous amount of demand that there is.”

From the CARES Act, donors will receive a $300 tax credit this year for their contributions.

“Giving is fun, giving makes you feel good, and giving makes a big difference in communities,” Beavor said.

Visit the GAgives website to join 17,244 donors in supporting a cause in your community. Search their database to find a nonprofit near you.