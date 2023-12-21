SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- Many organizations are spreading holiday cheer by giving back to the community they live in, and the Georgia Cotton Commission is no different. WSAV Tyler Nicole spoke with them about their annual tradition.

It is the season of giving, and the Georgia Cotton Commission is doing that one pair of socks at a time.

The Georgia Cotton Commission has been giving out socks every holiday season for the past 5 years.

“The amount of socks today that they are donating is 2,500 pairs of socks which is great and will be able to assist people facing homelessness in our community,” Wanda Wesley, Outreach Director Chatham Savannah Authority for Homeless.

The goal is to give away 12,000 pairs of socks to different organizations that help people facing homelessness.

“Most socks are made out of cotton, so in effect this is our cotton farmers giving a percentage of their harvest back to support their communities. Chatham County doesn’t grow cotton anymore, but the work that organizations like the homeless authority do goes out into the rural communities where our farmers are just like the ripple effects of their products in Savannah,” Taylor Sills, Executive Director Georgia Cotton Commission.

Taylor says the response they receive is always joyful.

“This has been very positive one of the number one requested items from homeless shelters and organizations that serve the homeless are socks so this was just a natural thing for us to do as a way to give back to the community we are all a part of,” Taylor Sills, Executive Director Georgia Cotton Commission.

If you would like to donate, you can call Chatham Savannah Authority for Homeless directly at 912- 790-3400, to find out a list of what they need.