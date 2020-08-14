Georgetown woman hopes new open-air market helps community ‘Bloom and Grow’

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgetown woman wants to safely bring the community together to support local businesses with a new open-air market.

Lisa Vickery has an online business selling candles she makes at her home in Georgetown. After seeing other local businesses suffer because of COVID-19, she wanted to find a way to help.

She created the Bloom and Grow Open Market, which will be held twice a month.

“There’s so many other families who are in my same situation who need a place to be able to come and find support locally for their business,” she said. “Being able to do that for other families, that’s really what blesses me.”

When she was trying to find a location for the market, Vickery reached out to her pastor at Freedom Fellowship church for help.

“We provide the space and we provide the facilities for her to be able to come and put this on,” said Pastor Ki Coleman. “We just want to support her and what she’s doing for the community.”

The market has a number of vendors, as well as food trucks, who participate in the event every first and third Saturday of the month.

Since the first market on Aug. 8, Vickery says community members have expressed their gratitude for the event as well as provided feedback about COVID-19 protections.

Currently, Vickery requires vendors to wear a mask and encourages those in attendance to wear one as well. Portable hand-washing stations are also set up for those in attendance.

With these measures in place, she hopes the market can continue to “bloom and grow.”

“I really hope to see it expand to where we have a large percentage of local business coming into the market,” said Vickery.

The next market will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the church on 14 Brasseler Blvd.

Video elements courtesy of Devin Olson Media