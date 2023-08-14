SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in the Georgetown community are not happy with what they say is a proposal to build 350 homes on the marshland along Wild Heron Road.

The residents that we spoke to provided with me a number of reasons for their displeasure – and they also had some solutions.

“The integrity of George Town right now is all we are really fighting for..,” one resident said.

Residents fear that the development will present a number of risks.

They say the new homes have the potential to create a traffic hazard since Wild Heron Road has no stop signs, crosswalks or speedbumps, and only part of it has sidewalks.

Residents are also concerned that construction on a marshland will contribute to a rising water table.

Resident Rick Ellison said, “It’s a hazard for children, it’s also environmentally unsafe. ..”

Another concern from the residents is a lack of transparency.

They claim to have received no updates on the cost or the timeframe of the building process.

Another resident told News 3, “The problem is nobody will say how much it will cost or even when it will be done ..”

Last week, Georgetown residents met to discuss a plan of action.

They say they are willing to compromise with developers as long as the number of homes can get below 350.

“We as a community are trying to get people to listen and realize this isn’t the place for that many homes,” added another resident.

These Georgetown residents are hoping for an update to help curb their confusion.

“It just doesn’t make sense,” Ellison said.

Residents say they think that 150 homes are a decent compromise rather than the 350 that was proposed.