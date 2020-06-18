Generous 8-year-old boy uses own money to purchase snacks for the homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Over the past few weeks, a generous 8-year-old boy has been lending a helping hand to those in need.

Hraji Franklin recently began handing out bags stuffed with snacks and juices to the homeless population living near Second Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, where his grandfather, Rick Manuel, serves as pastor.

“He saw them outside one day and said, ‘I want to get some money out of my bank account and buy snacks for the homeless,’” Hraji’s grandmother, Angela Manuel, told WSAV.com NOW.

“He bagged up the snacks, he got them in the car; he said some of the chips were missing because he ate a couple bags,” Angela chuckled.

Both she and Rick say they’re proud of their grandson’s kind actions.

“I think he’s going to do great things in society because he’s going to know how to treat everybody with dignity and respect,” Rick shared.

Hraji is using money from his own savings to purchase the chips, granola bars, crackers and drinks.

“They’re living outside, some of them have no place to stay overnight,” Hraji told WSAV.com NOW. “They might just be lying on the ground, they don’t have any food or water and they don’t have anything to survive on.”

Rick says even before his grandson came into the world, he and his congregation have been giving out food to people in the community.

“We started this in 2008 here at this church,” he said. “We feed more than the homeless; anybody can come by here, children or anybody after work if they need a meal, anybody can come by here and get a hot meal at 5:30 p.m.”

Carrying his box of snacks, Hraji offers the bags to the homeless in addition to the food they receive at the church.

“They say thank you and once they’re done, they ask for more,” Hraji said.

Hjaji was born three years after Second Ebenezer started their food distribution program, and Rick believes his grandson inherited the passion for giving back to others.

“Even with what we’ve got going on in the world today, I think that’s what people pick up from other people; he’s picked this up,” Rick said.

“The Bible says, ‘train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he won’t depart,’ and so we expect great things out of him,” he said.