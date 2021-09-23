GEAR UP Georgia hosts Drive-In Scholarship Boot Camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – GEAR UP Georgia announced their plans to host a drive-in Scholarship Boot Camp on Monday, September 27.

According to organizers, SCCPSS Seniors and parents will be able to examine the cost of the school they want to attend and identify funding gaps.

Students and their families will also learn how to break down the scholarship search process and identify financial assistance they’re eligible for.

The event is from 6:00 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. at Sol C. Johnson High School.

Organizers say there will also be giveaways and food available at the event.

Students and parents are asked to register using the link below:

https://seniorscholarshipbootcamp.eventbrite.com

Masks are required at the event.

Learn more with the flyer below: