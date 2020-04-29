Garden City Police Department welcomes new K-9 officer

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department introduced its newest police officer, K-9 Perzeus, on Wednesday.

K-9 Perzeus is a one and a half-year-old Malinois, German Shepherd mix all the way from Hungary. He was purchased through a Bureau of Justine Byrne grant.

K-9 Perzeus and his handler, Officer Jeffrey Pruett, completed 480 hours of narcotics detection and patrol dog course school at Police Service Dogs in Florida. The new officer is trained in criminal apprehension, narcotic detection and tracking and article searches.

Welcome and congratulations, K-9 Perzeus!