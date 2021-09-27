Garden City Housing Team hosts COVID-19 memorial service

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The last year and a half proved challenging for many. As of Friday, 549 people have passed away from COVID-19 in Chatham County alone. The Garden City Housing Team decided it was time to come together, and pay their respects as a community.

“The Garden City Housing Team is yes, an organization that deals with repairing and renovations and things like that, and yes we are still doing that, yes we are a part of that, but all at the same time what is a house, what is a home without a family,” said MonaLisa Monroe of the Garden City Housing Team.

A day of remembrance was hosted in Sharon park, honoring the lives of those taken too soon by the virus while also acknowledging the many who are still fighting for their lives each and every day.

“You know, we’re still losing people from COVID. It has no age, it doesn’t matter how old or young you are,” said Mayor Don Bethune. “If you haven’t gotten the shot, please get the shot, we need to do that. It’s very important that we try to protect ourselves and protect everyone around us.”

Members of the community shared their experiences with the virus and memories of those who were most affected.

Two ceremonial doves were released, as well as grey and white balloons, signifying those lives lost, and those who have survived.

“In the beginning of COVID its so many people who had lost their lives that went to the morgue because we did not know how it was going to affect or impact other people being in a circumference with them,” said Tonya Payne, a nurse at St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital. “So, this here truly means so much to so many other people who did not even get a chance to bury or see their loved one.”

The Garden City Housing Team will host their last fundraising event of the year, a fall festival and car show in Bazemore park Oct. 9th from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.