GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV-TV) — The Garden City Housing Team was given a grant for $400,000 by the Georgia community affairs department last year, which helped a Garden City resident with home renovations.

Planting, digging and lifting took place at this home Tuesday morning. The finishing touches for the month-long home renovation process are finally coming to an end. This is phase one of the Garden City Housing Team’s repair and renovation. This grant allows the team to rehab six homes in the Garden City community.

The home was built by a local woman’s father and was passed down to her when he died. Because of the home’s old age, it was in need of repair.

“This is our first home that we are repairing,” Mona-Lisa Monroe, president of the Garden City Housing Team, said. “We are excited about it, and we partnered with Home Depot. All the good things you see here is basically from Home Depot granting us the opportunity to get all of this done through them.”

With the help of the Home Depot Foundation, they were able to help out with renovations including new floors, windows, kitchen cabinets, a new HVAC system and much more to bring the project to a close.

“Today we came through and we cut the grass, we pulled out all of the weeds and a lot of the dead plants,” Madison Cotterille, captain for Team Depot, said. “Now, we are going to be replanting and beautifying their garden beds and making sure everything on the outside of the house looks excellent.”

When the homeowner found out she was able to receive the grant for renovations, Monroe said she was grateful.

“It was a lot of tears, it was a lot of thankfulness, it was a lot of gratefulness because it was her home,” Monroe explained. “A lot of homes in Garden City has been inherited or passed down through the generations, so we did not want to remove anyone, we just want to repair.”

Monroe and Cotterille both agreed that it is important to help out the community and improve people’s lives while doing so.

“We’re out here trying to better our community and help improve people’s lives in the area,” Cotterille said. “I think it’s important for everyone to do their part.”

To qualify for the CHIP grant, individuals must meet the requirements. Garden City residents must be a homeowner, have home insurance and have to be in the low to moderate income bracket.